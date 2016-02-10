Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary celebrates re-opening

Attorney General Chris Koster is asking the court to have the remaining animals removed from the Safe Harbor Animal Shelter in Jackson, citing a substantial ongoing risk to their health and welfare.

Four days after Missouri's attorney general makes a move to take animals out of Jackson's Safe Harbor Animal Shelter, he withdraws the motion.

An investigation at Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary raises questions. Supporters call it an attack, while those who agree with the state's involvement say it's about time.

The director of the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson has been charged with animal abuse.

Connie Schmidt and the rest of the staff at Safe Harbor say they're ready to move forward. (Source: KFVS)

In October 2014, the Safe Harbor Animal Sanctuary in Jackson, Missouri was found in violation of the state's Animal Care Facilities Act by not providing adequate veterinary care, placing unconditioned cats in the same primary area, inadequate health and husbandry practices and inadequate record keeping.

Before they could reopen, the animals were moved to other shelters, and months of work had to be done to comply with the state.

Now under new leadership, the no-kill shelter is ready to put the past behind them.

Connie Schmidt and the rest of the staff at Safe Harbor say they're ready to move forward.

With a new license, and routine checks by the state, Schmidt said they've made every necessary change to reopen.

"We've scrubbed very inch of this place, all of the wire all of the floors. We sealed the floors. The place smells great now. Every single thing we have gone over,” said Schmidt.

Before, Montica Babers, Safe Harbor's Director said there was not enough employees and too many animals to care for.

On Wednesday, the shelter took in 11 cats and five dogs.

"We've had seven cat adoptions and one dog pending,” said Babers.

"The community needs a no-kill shelter and a lot of people have told us that they want the no-kill shelter. So, we were doing it for the animals,” said Schmidt.

The staff plans to expand even more and continue to make upgrades; and they're hoping with a new reputation, volunteers will step up.

"It is unbelievable and we are all so proud,” said Schmidt.

The shelter is celebrating its grand re-opening on February 20. It is located at 359 Cree Lane in Jackson, Mo. The shelter is open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can reach them at 573-243-9823.

