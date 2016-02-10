East Prairie woman arrested, facing assault charge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

East Prairie woman arrested, facing assault charge

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A Mississippi County woman was arrested over the weekend after an assault investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began last month when a deputy was dispatched to a domestic disturbance at a rural Mississippi County home.

When he got there, the deputy met with a county resident who reported being assaulted by Michelle Rene Oakley, 43, of East Prairie, Mo.

Oakley is charged with domestic assault.

Oakley turned herself in on Monday and was released after posting a $5,000 surety bond.

