East Prairie woman arrested, facing stealing, forgery charges

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
Connect
Candi Michelle Cook (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Dept.) Candi Michelle Cook (Source: Mississippi County Sheriff's Dept.)
EAST PRAIRIE, MO (KFVS) -

A Mississippi County woman was arrested on Tuesday following an embezzlement investigation by the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Department.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began last week when a local business owner contacted a deputy to report an employee theft.

After the investigation, the deputy arrested Candi Michelle Cook, 44, of East Prairie, Mo., and learned she had attempted to hide illegal narcotics when she saw him coming.

Cook is charged with theft/stealing of property valued in excess of $25,000.

She faces additional charges of forgery, possession of a controlled substance, and tampering with physical evidence.

Cook was taken to the Mississippi County Detention Center with bond set at $75,000.

