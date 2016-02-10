Paducah police search for men accused of scamming elderly, stealing cash

Paducah police are seeking information and warning the public about two or more men who allegedly entered an elderly woman’s home under the pretense of selling her flooring, then stole cash from her.

The woman told police a man came to her door last Friday, and walked into the house when she opened the door.

The man talked as if he knew the woman, and a few moments later, he was joined by a second man that he identified as his son.

The younger man was carrying a roll of linoleum.

The men left in a large, older model, black car with two other individuals.

After he left, the woman discovered cash missing from her home.

Police are looking for two white males; one in his 40s, the other in his 20s; both 5'10" to 6' tall; the older man had light brown hair with a receding hairline; the younger man had short, black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.

