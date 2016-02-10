First Alert: Snow moves on, re-freezing concern overnight

The Cape Girardeau Police Department reports multiple crashes on Wednesday afternoon because of slick streets. (Source: Cape Girardeau P.D. Facebook)

Rollover crash on northbound I-55 at the 96 mile marker in Cape Girardeau County. (Source: Cape Girardeau PD/Twitter)

A band of light snow moved across the Heartland on Wednesday afternoon and continued through the evening hours.

Most areas will receive around a half-inch of snow, but with temperatures well below freezing roads will become slick very rapidly.

The snow should leave the area after midnight, but temperatures will remain well below freezing. Expect snow and ice covered roads in parts of the Heartland on Thursday morning for your commute.

For areas of the Heartland west of Poplar Bluff, Mo., not much snow will occur as dryer air moves in rapidly.

The most snow looks to occur about 50 miles on either side of the Mississippi River.

Once this system moves out of the area, we will be focusing on another system that could impact the Heartland on Sunday night into Monday morning. This system looks to have a lot more moisture to deal with, so we could see a much greater impact across the Heartland.

Closures

New McKendree United Methodist Church in Jackson, Mo. has canceled all Wednesday programs and Ash Wednesday services.

Road conditions

Missouri

The Cape Girardeau Police Department is reporting that roads and the interstate are becoming slick and snow covered.

#TrafficAlert Streets in Cape & the interstate are beginning to get slick & snow covered, especially on the north and west sides of town. — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) February 10, 2016

They are reporting several crashes and at least one rollover on northbound I-55 near the 96 mile marker.

From #Rollover accident on I-55 earlier. Shutting the 96mm entrance ramp completely down to remove vehicle. pic.twitter.com/3tXqBHmi8h — Cape Girardeau PD (@CapePolice) February 10, 2016

Here is an Missouri DOT image of I-55 around mile marker 92 (near Cape Girardeau, MO) at 322 pm. Drive Safely! pic.twitter.com/HcvWyqbB02 — NWS Paducah (@NWSPaducah) February 10, 2016

Illinois

Some side roads remain slick as of Thursday morning. Local authorities are urging drivers to use caution.

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, as of 9:38 p.m. on Wednesday, snowfall has for the most part stopped across District 2 with the exception of a few flurries. Active counties are applying a layer of salt to A and B routes.

Christian County has reported two separate vehicle accidents on I-24. One wreck westbound on I-24 near 85 MM has reduced traffic to one lane.

A crash is blocking the eastbound lanes of I-24 92 MM both lanes closed. Christian county has several reports of black ice.

Crews with trucks out on the road include Christian, Caldwell, Hopkins, Union, Webster, and Muhlenberg.

KYTC reported earlier they would have highway crews in the westernmost counties. They would remain on duty to be prepared to respond quickly to areas of heavy snowfall.

According to Keith Todd with KYTC, Salt residue from Tuesday should provide the equivalent of pre-treating.

Drivers are asked to be aware of heavy snow. They say within the heaviest bands of snow, road surfaces can become snow covered rather quickly. They ask that drivers slow down and adjust driving speed.

See a complete look at road conditions using the links below:

Stay with KFVS12.com for the latest and watch your First Alert forecast on Heartland News.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.