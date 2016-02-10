Poplar Bluff student gets big break in music industry

A Poplar Bluff Junior High student may get a record deal after his music video got millions of views online.

It all started with a music video Bryson Morris took in his mom's car. Without any voice lessons or a voice coach, most of his original videos were done this way.

He gives tribute to his sister for introducing him to hip-hop.

"She used to listen to it, and we used to ride around, and I would always listen to it," Bryson said. "I dunno, I've always loved music, our whole family does."

Bryson posted the video on his Facebook page and said the views kept coming.

Bryson and his mother are now working with retired NBA player Maurice Evans, who played for a number of teams, and is now an entrepreneur. He owns Every Level of Success with his partner, Jordan Williams.

Evans flew Bryson and his mother out to Houston, Texas to meet them and take them by a studio with Williams. Bryson also received a $1,000 shopping spree and locker room access to a Rockets vs. Wizards game.

"I was ready for it, I was ready to get started," Bryson said. "I wasn't nervous or anything, it was really cool, though. It has a really nice studio and everything. It was just really fun. It's my favorite place to be."

Evans and Williams will be in Poplar Bluff for two days on February 16 to finalize Bryson's contract.

Bryson and his mother Sherry said the goal is to go to Memphis to do the videography of his first song, "Back When."

"That's the one that went viral, 22-24 million," Sherry said.

"Everybody loved that song. Everybody walks around school like, 'remember Back When?' It's just really catchy," Bryson said.

"He's done it all on his own, with no help; and Maurice said, 'you know, if he can do that by himself, if he has a little help, where is he going to be,'" Sherry said. "You know, I feel like they are very reasonable people and we are and I think we all have the same common goal and that is to make Bryson a success."

Once the contract is finalized, Bryson's songs will be following soon.

During Bryson's spring break in March, he plans to work on his first album and could possibly see it come out as soon as May of 2016.

He will also be involved with marketing and branding and could end up on TV representing some well-known brands.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.