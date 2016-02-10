Man sentenced to prison for child porn, abuse charges

Officials in Marshall County, Kentucky say a man has been sentenced to prison for child porn and abuse charges.

Stephen A. Gray, 62, was sentenced to 10 years in prison in relation to sexual abuse charges.

Gray was charged with sexual abuse first degree victim less then twelve years old, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor, and distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor.

The charges stemmed from an investigation conducted by Detective Lieutenant Matt Hilbrecht and was assisted by Investigator Tom Bell, with the Kentucky Office of Attorney General Cyber Crimes Branch.

Gray was first charged in 2014 with sexual abuse first degree after being interviewed and confessing to the charges.

Further investigation lead to search warrants being issued for his home computers, which yielded imagines of child pornography and evidence of those images being transmitted via the internet.

