KSP arrests Paducah woman in connection to child abuse

Written by Zach Robinson, Digital Producer
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
KEVIL, KY (KFVS) -

Kentucky State Police arrested a McCracken County woman Tuesday in connection to possible child abuse.

On January 19, 2016, Kentucky State Police received a report of possible child abuse in Kevil, Kentucky.  

After a three week joint investigation with the Cabinet for Health and Family Services, troopers arrested Kimberly A. Kershaw, 40, of Paducah, on Tuesday February 9, 2016.  

Kershaw was charged with 2 counts of unlawful imprisonment, 2 counts of wanton endangerment, assault 4th degree child abuse, terroristic threatening, theft by unlawful taking under $500, harassing communications, and theft of identity.

Kershaw was lodged in the Ballard County Jail.

The investigation continues by The Cabinet for Health and Family Services and KSP.

