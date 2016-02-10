Suspect faces assault, gun charges in Sikeston shooting - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Suspect faces assault, gun charges in Sikeston shooting

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
(Source: Don Frazier/KFVS) (Source: Don Frazier/KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) -

One man is now facing charges in connection to a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday morning, February 10.

According to Captain Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Montgomery Street at around 10:37 a.m.

When officers arrived, he said they found a 23-year-old Sikeston man with several gunshot wounds, up to five, to his torso and legs. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

As of 1:30 p.m., Capt. McMillen said the victim was out of surgery and in critical condition.

During the investigation, McMillen said officers responded to the 500 block of Malcolm Street to the home of Chester M. Brown, 29, the suspect named by the victim.

Brown was taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Bond is currently set for $250,000 and Brown is not allowed to contact the victim.

The investigation is ongoing; and police are conducting interviews and processing evidence.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly