Suspect faces assault, gun charges in Sikeston shooting

One man is now facing charges in connection to a shooting in Sikeston, Missouri on Wednesday morning, February 10.

According to Captain Jim McMillen with Sikeston DPS, the shooting happened in the 700 block of Montgomery Street at around 10:37 a.m.

When officers arrived, he said they found a 23-year-old Sikeston man with several gunshot wounds, up to five, to his torso and legs. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he underwent surgery.

As of 1:30 p.m., Capt. McMillen said the victim was out of surgery and in critical condition.

During the investigation, McMillen said officers responded to the 500 block of Malcolm Street to the home of Chester M. Brown, 29, the suspect named by the victim.

Brown was taken into custody without incident.

He faces charges of assault, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution.

Bond is currently set for $250,000 and Brown is not allowed to contact the victim.

The investigation is ongoing; and police are conducting interviews and processing evidence.

