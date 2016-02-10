City Clerk: Someone going door-to-door in Lilbourn claiming to be water dept.

Someone is going door-to-door in Lilbourn, Missouri claiming to be with the city water department, according to the city clerk.

City Clerk Melissa Fourthman said this is not the water department. She said do not let them in your home and do not answer the door.

Call City Hall at 573-688-2584 or call police.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.