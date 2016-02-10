Kentucky man arrested for stealing car

A Dexter, Kentucky man is arrested and charged with stealing a car.

It all started Wednesday when the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office received information just before 4:00p.m. about a possible stolen vehicle leaving Jeffrey Cemetery Road heading toward Dexter.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a deputy saw a vehicle matching the description speeding on Roosevelt Road in the Dexter bottoms area.

The deputy stopped the driver and checked the VIN of the vehicle which confirmed it was reported stolen.

The driver reportedly gave deputies a false name, but was later identified as Kacy Segrist of Dexter, KY.

Segrist was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property, operating on a suspended license, no registration plate, no proof of insurance, possession of an open alcoholic container, failure to wear a seat belt, giving the officer a false name and speeding.

According to the Calloway County Sheriff’s Office, the arrest led to the recovery of a second stolen motor vehicle.

