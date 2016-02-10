Drug overdose investigation leads to four arrests in Kennett - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Claude Smoot (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department)
Lavirous Turner (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department)
Lisa Turner (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department)
Martez Smith (Source: Dunklin County Sheriff's Department)
KENNETT, MO (KFVS) -

A Kennett Police investigation into overdoses of the illegal street drug known as "K2" lead to two search warrants and four arrests.

At about 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, February 9, 2016 officers simultaneously served warrants at a home in the 200 block of Chance Street and the 300 block of Central Street in Kennett.

During the search of the Central St. residence, officers found the following:

  • a foil pack with synthetic marijuana laying in the living room floor
  • a second foil pack with synthetic marijuana residue on table inside a bedroom
  • a plastic baggie containing synthetic marijuana laying on a bed
  • seven plastic baggies and three partial drinking straws - all with a white powdery residue that tested positive for cocaine - in the bedroom scattered from two purses and underneath the bed
  • a plastic baggie containing five 5mg Diazepam, another plastic baggie containing four 5mg Diazepam, and one single 5mg Diazepam inside a jewelry box drawer in the bedroom
  • a set of digital scales in a drawer in the bedroom
  • a partially smoked synthetic marijuana "blunt" underneath the bed
  • approximately 3.6 grams of loose synthetic marijuana (weight including evidence bag) laying on piece of paper on a table beside the bed
  • a partially smoked synthetic marijuana "blunt" located on a shelf between the living room and kitchen area

Also found was a notebook that bad several pages partially ripped out, which is consistent of narcotics dealers using notebook paper to package narcotics for sale in an attempt to confuse law enforcement officials, who may only be looking for the typical plastic baggies or foil packs.

Police arrested Lavirous Turner, 38, and Lisa Turner, 41, both residents of the home, on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.

Officers also arrested Martez Smith, 26, on a failure to appear warrant for theft charges out of Caruthersville, and Claude Smoot, 53, on a failure to appear warrant on domestic assault charges out of Kennett.

All four individuals under arrest are now held in the Dunklin County Justice Center.

The Dunklin County Sheriff's Department assisted the investigation.

Kennett Police Criminal Investigations Division says more arrests in the case are expected.

