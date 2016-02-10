Abandoned motel catches fire in Paducah

Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned motel in Paducah Tuesday evening.

According to the Paducah Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the building near the intersection of Irvin Cobb Drive and Bridge Street.

When firefighters got on scene, flames were showing from the second floor near the middle of the building.

Crews were able to knock down the fire in about 15 minutes.

The building was previously condemned.

According to the Paducah fire chief, it appears a homeless person had been staying inside of the building near where the fire started. However, the cause remains under investigation.

The fire department says no one was hurt.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.