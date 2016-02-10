Crews extinguish Cape Girardeau house fire

Firefighters quickly got a fire under control this morning at a home in Cape Girardeau, Missouri.

The first call went out at 6:22 a.m. to the home at 1016 South Benton.

Dispatchers say everyone living there got out of the house safely, and that crews on the scene say it's a small fire, so they were able to get the fire under control quickly.

