February 11 celebrity birthdays

If you're celebrating a birthday today, you're sharing it with a Grammy winning recording artist from the Heartland.

She has sold over 50 million albums and has had a string of pop and country hits including: All I Want to Do, Everyday is a Winding Road, Soak Up the Sun and many many others. Kennett native Sheryl Crow is 54 today.

He was the box office king in the 1970's starring in movies like Deliverance, The Longest Yard, Smoky and the Bandit, the list goes on and on. Burt Reynolds is 80 today.

She won an Emmy Award for her role as Rachel on the sitcom Friends. Her movies include We're the Millers, The Break-Up and Horrible Bosses. Jennifer Aniston is 47 today.

She's the actress who's best known for her role as Ginger on the sitcom Gilligan's Island. Tina Louise is 82 today.

She's the former Governor of Alaska who was John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential race. She's also starred in a reality TV series and the author of Going Rogue which tipped the New York Times bestseller list. Sarah Palin is 52 today.

He's the former Governor of Florida who's father and brother were both U.S. Presidents. He's currently in the middle of his own run for the White House. Jeb Bush is 63 today.

