FIRST ALERT: Snow to make slippery commute this evening

It is Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2016.

First Alert Weather Outlook:

Wednesday will be cold and breezy. There may still be some light snow falling in Western Kentucky when the Heartland wakes up. FIRST ALERT: The commute home could prove to be slippery as more snow moves in this evening. Brian is tracking the timing of the latest winter weather, and says it could be tricky.

Making Headlines:

Plea for unity: President Obama will visit the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield today to address how to"build a better politics." The president's visit comes as Illinois embraces its eighth month without a state budget. KFVS will have live team coverage all day on the visit.

Legal action: The Ferguson City Council is asking the U.S. Department of Justice for changes to a deal to reform the city's courts and policing systems. If the Justice Department doesn't approve, a lawsuit is possible.

Search continues: The Fulton County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on multiple felony charges. The sheriff's office says Richard McClure led police on a 7 mile chase before deputies lost site of the suspect.

Budget impasse: Because Illinois lawmakers have not agreed on a state budget, officials at Rend Lake College have announced an increase in tuition rates. The College Board of Trustees approved an in-district tuition rate of $15 per credit hour.

