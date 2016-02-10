IL residents give reaction to President Obama's upcoming Springfield visit

President Obama will visit the Illinois General Assembly in Springfield, Wednesday to address how to "build a better politics."

With Illinois going into its eighth month without a state budget, people gave their thoughts on whether or not the President's visit would help the state come to an agreement.

"I don’t think he’s going to impact anything, it’s not going to be any good," Carterville resident, Wesley Peterman said. "The state of Illinois is messed up now. I don't think he's going to straighten it out."

"I do think it’s a good idea, just because I heard how bad it’s been in Illinois and I feel like there’s not been a lot done about it," SIUC student, Kezia Martin said. "So I think it’s good that the President’s coming down to make some changes."

State colleges and universities have been hit pretty hard throughout the state, because there's hasn't been state funding for higher education institutions since July 1.

SIUC student, John Pasino says it not only impacts students and staff at the university but the area as a whole.

"Just being at the school you know, it’s such a big impact on the Carbondale community," Pasino said. "They rely so much on this school."

There were people on both sides of the fence when asked whether or not President Obama’s visit to Springfield could make a positive change in getting this budget passed, but one thing many agreed on, is that something needs to be done with this budget as soon as possible.

"It’s people out of work and people that’s working that ain’t getting paid for the state, and it’s a total mess," Peterman said.

"I mean it’s sad when people aren’t getting paid and students are having a rough time," Carbondale resident, Mary Ann Stotlar said. "It is impacting everybody. It’d be nice if the state could get its act together and get it taken care of."

