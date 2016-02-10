Scheifele's goal gives Jets 2-1 shootout win over Blues

By R.B. FALLSTROM

AP Sports Writer

ST. LOUIS (AP) - Mark Scheifele scored in the fourth round for his first career shootout goal in four attempts, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the St. Louis Blues 2-1 on Tuesday night.

Bryan Little had his 16th goal in the opening minute of the second period for the Jets, who beat the Blues for just the second time in 15 games (2-11-2) since moving back to Winnipeg in 2011. Dustin Byfuglien had an assist a day after signing a $38 million, five-year contract extension with the Jets, who are 4-0-1 in their last five on the road.

Brian Elliott made 32 saves in regulation and overtime for the Blues, held to one goal or none in five of their last six games. Colton Parayko ended a 20-game goal drought in the second period.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.