Cape Central football coach leaving, accepts position at Lindbergh

The Cape Central football coach has accepted a head coaching position at Lindbergh High School in St. Louis.

Nathan Norman had a great run at Cape Central.

He led the team to big time runs in the state tournament; including a loss in the Class 4 State Semifinals to Webb City in 2015, along with a loss to Webb City in the state finals the year before.

