Deputies: Man found passed out behind the wheel in middle of street

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
David Eaves (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) David Eaves (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) -

A Union City, Tennessee man is facing drug charges after deputies say he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle sitting in the street.

David R. Eaves, 37, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, first degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), improper parking fire lane/block travel portion of highway and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

He was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, a deputy responded to a vehicle sitting in the road on State Route 116 (Stateline Road) and 781.

The deputy allegedly found a man passed out behind the driver's wheel.

During the investigation, the deputy allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

  WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

