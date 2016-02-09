Deputies: Man found passed out behind the wheel in middle of street

A Union City, Tennessee man is facing drug charges after deputies say he was found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle sitting in the street.

David R. Eaves, 37, was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, drug paraphernalia, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, first degree possession of controlled substance (methamphetamine), improper parking fire lane/block travel portion of highway and failure of owner to maintain required insurance.

He was taken to the Fulton County Detention Center on a $2,500 bond.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, at around 10 p.m. on Sunday, February 7, a deputy responded to a vehicle sitting in the road on State Route 116 (Stateline Road) and 781.

The deputy allegedly found a man passed out behind the driver's wheel.

During the investigation, the deputy allegedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

