Carbondale approves spending on new bike path

The City Council in Carbondale approved funding for a new bike path in the downtown area at Tuesday's City Council meeting.

The city received a state grant which will fund 80 percent of the project, but the board needed to vote whether or not the city would pay the rest.

Carbondale mayor John "Mike" Henry said more people are using bikes in Carbondale compared to recent years, some of whom say the project is needed to maintain safety and help the city grow.

"We need to attract and keep people at our university and at our jobs that we have, so we have a vibrant community," said cyclist Audrey Wagner on Tuesday. "I think that's one way that we keep young and healthy people interested in staying in Carbondale."

The route will extend about a half mile between Mill Street and IL-13, just east of the train tracks.

Henry said his hope is to have it completed by fall.

