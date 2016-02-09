Carbondale dispute with The Pony continues

The wait to hear if the Carbondale franchise of The Pony Cabaret and Steakhouse will continue indefinitely.

In 2015, the city of Carbondale denied the business a liquor license, and owners took up the matter with the state of Illinois.

Mayor John "Mike" Henry said the state recently sent the case back to Carbondale to re-evaluate the issue in a hearing originally scheduled for Tuesday.

The mayor said that hearing was canceled because he said owners plan to appeal the state's decision not to rule on the issue.

Henry said the business is allowed to operate during the appeals process, but it remained shuttered on Tuesday.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.