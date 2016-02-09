WANTED! Hickman, KY man facing multiple felony charges - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

WANTED! Hickman, KY man facing multiple felony charges

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Richard McClure (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office) Richard McClure (Source: Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
HICKMAN, KY (KFVS) -

A Hickman, Kentucky man is wanted on multiple felony charges.

Richard McClure, 26, was wanted on various charges out of Kentucky and Tennessee. He is now facing numerous felony charges after the incident on Tuesday, February 9.

According to the Fulton County Sheriff's Office, at around 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday a deputy was in the process of conducting a home visit in Hickman on someone recently released from the Fulton County Detention Center.

The deputy was verifying the person was abiding by their bond conditions.

While the deputy was in the area, he saw a man known to have active warrants in Kentucky and Tennessee. He said the man was getting out of a vehicle.

The deputy waited for the man to leave a home and then tried to pull the vehicle over on State Route 309.

According to deputies, the man did not yield to the deputy and a chase began that lasted for about 7 miles.

Deputies say the vehicle turned onto Beech Grove Road, where it went behind a home and into a field. The vehicle then became stuck. They say the driver then gout of the vehicle and ran.

Additional units, including a K-9 tracking dog, were brought to the scene and tracked the man for about five hours before the search was called off.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as McClure.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Fulton County Sheriff's Office at 270-236-2545.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office was assisted by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife, Mayfield Police Department K-9 Unit, Kentucky State Police, Fulton County Detention Center, Hickman Police Department and Fulton County constables.

    •   
