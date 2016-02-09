State of IL pays Saline Co. more than $105,000 in salary reimbur - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

State of IL pays Saline Co. more than $105,000 in salary reimbursements

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
SALINE COUNTY, IL (KFVS) -

The State of Illinois recently paid Saline County $105, 030.29 in required statutory reimbursements for the salaries of the state's attorney, public defender and supervisor of assessments for the 2015 calendar year.

In December, Saline County State's Attorney Michael J. Henshaw filed a civil lawsuit on behalf of Saline County against Illinois Department of Revenue Director Constance Beard and Illinois Comptroller Leslie Geissler-Munger to recoup funds owed to Saline County from the Personal Property Tax Replacement Fund that had been withheld by the State of Illinois since July.

According to Henshaw, the state has not yet made its January 2016 reimbursement to Saline County.

Henshaw said the Saline county treasurer has sent the invoice for those reimbursements and he has received word from the Illinois Attorney General's Office indicating that the state intends to make all future payments.

Henshaw said he plans to wait and see if the state pays the required future reimbursements before he will consider dismissing the lawsuit.

