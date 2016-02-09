KY House committee approves anti-bullying legislation

A bill that would add a clear definition to Kentucky law books of what constitutes bullying was approved by the House Education Committee on Tuesday, February 9.

House Bill 316 would define bullying as "any unwanted verbal, physical or social behavior among school-aged children that involves a real or perceived power imbalance and is repeated or has the potential to be repeated" if it occurs at school, on school buses at school-sponsored events or disrupts the educational process in some other way.

The bill heads to the full House next for consideration. It was sponsored by Rep. Rita Smart, D-Richmond.

