FEMA offering free legal advice for MO disaster survivors

If you are in need of legal advice because of the recent storms and flooding, the Federal Emergency Management Agency is offering free help.

FEMA's Disaster Legal Services, or DLS, program provides free legal assistance to anyone making low-income wage that isn't able to secure legal services good enough for their disaster-related needs.

Advice is available for things like life insurance claims, replacement of wills or other legal documents lost or destroyed in the disaster, advice on problems with landlords and much more.

The number to call is 800-829-4128.

