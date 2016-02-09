$1 million upgrades coming to Poplar Bluff airport

According to the Poplar Bluff, Missouri airport manager, they plan to make changes to the more than 50-year-old equipment.

Airport manager Mike Smith said they are planning to make improvements to the landing strip lights and reflectors.

Smith said the airport services about 15,000 to 17,000 flights per year.

They are currently sending out bids and changes are expected to be made sometime this summer.

