17-year-old Park Hills man saves grandmother in fire

Claudia Sutton says, she is glad to be alive – and without her grandson she might not have been so lucky. (Source: Bambi Peters)

One Park Hills, Missouri woman says her grandson is her hero.

A fire destroyed their two-story home on Feb. 6 in a two alarm fire.

Claudia Sutton said she is glad to be alive; and without her grandson, she might not have been so lucky.

"Oh, he’s my hero. He saved my life. He really did," Sutton said.

Her 12-year-old granddaughter was cooking on the stove, but it got out of control.

That’s when Sutton said her teenage grandson, Chris Welle-Knox, 17, saved her life.

"My grandson punched out the window, and he was yelling at me, come on granny! He punched it out, he got out, and he was dragging me out the second story window," Sutton said.

Sutton’s long-time neighbors watched in horror, trying to help any way they could.

"I heard people screaming and I come out and, it, it was horrible," said Bambi Peters.

Sutton’s granddaughter was able to get out of the house safely.

However, Sutton and her grandson stood on a small awning as the fire grew.

"I looked at Chris. I said, 'I’m gonna die,' and he goes, 'NO. NO. NO.' He kept screaming at me, 'no, granny no!'"

Chris was able to jump off the roof mostly unharmed; and Sutton followed him, breaking her arm and bruising her eye.

Even though she’s lost her home, she said it’s alright.

"It all can be replaced, even the house can be replaced, but my kids and my grand kids, and me? No. That can’t be replaced," Sutton said.

And while Saturday may have seemed like a normal day to Chris, he quickly became a hero to many.

"I don’t see a lot of teenagers, you know, they’d be scared, they wouldn’t know what to do, but he knew he had to get his family out," Peters said.

"I told him in the ambulance, I said, 'you saved me,'" Sutton said.

Chris is a recent high school graduate and works as a forklift driver in Park Hills.

If you would like to help the family please email shoneycutt@kfvs12.com and we can point you in the right direction.

