Tips for sticking to New Year resolutions long-term

If you've let your New Year's resolution fall by the way-side, you're not the only one. A recent study shows February 9 is the day that most people give it up.

They're calling it the "fitness cliff." If you're one of the many who has fallen off, it’s time to climb back up.

For one Scott City couple, fitness isn't just a phase, it's a lifestyle change.

"I didn't do anything. Now, I come, I go to work and I'm mad if I can't get to my class at the gym. So, I feel amazing,” Chyrl Sinn said.

Tim and Chyrl Sinn, along with their daughter Rebecca, have lost a combined 300 pounds.

"You can't get healthy for someone else. You have to do it for yourself because if you're doing it for somebody else, you're doing it for the wrong reason,” Tim said.

They say once you make the choice to change, you have to be determined to stick to it. However, according to recent research by Gold's Gym, now is the time lots of people lose that motivation.

Warning signs that you could be about to fall off the fitness cliff include:

Not being able to find the time

Lacking a game plan to keep you going, ignoring your commitment and falling into old patterns

Getting frustrated with lack of early results, and forgetting why you started.

"Around this time of the year, they've seen the mirror, they look at it every night, every day and it hasn't changed. And they throw in the towel,” Crazy Bart Fitness owner and trainer Bart Smith said.

Smith said that's why becoming a part of a fitness family is a big help.

"Making fitness fun. We've got classes going on. We've got people smiling. We've got people losing pounds. And the people who are losing pounds, we want them out helping lose pounds,” Smith said.

The Sinns agree that support is key for your own success.

"You can't see results if you quit,” Tim said.

"Be an example,” Chyrl said.

"Be an example for people you care about,” Tim said.

Here are some tips from fitness experts and physiologists to on how to stay motivated and meet your goals:

Don't be afraid to ask for help

Start out small

Make it a regular part of your life

Track your progress

The Sinns also suggest finding a support system, whether it’s your family or friends at the gym.

