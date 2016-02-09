Paducah man arrested after suspicious person complaint

A Paducah man is in jail after deputies say he was caught smoking something from a Coke can.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, an employee at Rural King called 911 around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot.

When deputies arrived and made contact with the man identified as 24-year-old Joshua Heater, Heater allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence of drugs.

Heater told investigators he stopped in the parking lot to rest because he had taken sleeping pills earlier in the morning.

According to investigators, deputies found the Coke can had been used as a makeshift pipe to smoke crack cocaine. They also said they found firearms inside the vehicle.

Heater was arrested on charges of public intoxication, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into the incident continues and Heater could face more charges.

