Paducah man arrested after suspicious person complaint - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah man arrested after suspicious person complaint

Written by Alycia Dobrinick, Digital Marketing Manager
Connect
PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) -

A Paducah man is in jail after deputies say he was caught smoking something from a Coke can.

According to the McCracken County Sheriff’s Department, an employee at Rural King called 911 around 8:30 Tuesday morning about a suspicious vehicle in their parking lot.

When deputies arrived and made contact with the man identified as 24-year-old Joshua Heater, Heater allegedly exhibited signs of being under the influence of drugs.

Heater told investigators he stopped in the parking lot to rest because he had taken sleeping pills earlier in the morning.

According to investigators, deputies found the Coke can had been used as a makeshift pipe to smoke crack cocaine. They also said they found firearms inside the vehicle.

Heater was arrested on charges of public intoxication, possession of cocaine, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The investigation into the incident continues and Heater could face more charges.

Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly