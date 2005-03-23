The All-New Ford Five Hundred

NHTSA 5-Star Rating

The new Ford Five Hundred is not only elevating the sedan, but your sense of safety as well. It’s the only sedan to receive NHTSA’s top Five Star Crash Test Rating for both front and side impact without side airbags.

Among Five Hundred standard safety dress is extensive safety engineering like crush zones designed into impact areas, collapsible steering column, front bumper plate, dual-stage front air bags and cross-car beam SPACE™ Architecture.

Ford’s patented SPACE (Side Protection And Cabin Enhancement) Architecture™ maintains the vehicle’s integrity in the event of a side impact crash for driver and passenger protection, assuring your most precious cargo is safe.

A two-row Safety Canopy™ side air bag system with rollover sensor is available and provides additional protection not only in certain side collisions, but in rollover events as well.



Command Seating

Command Seating™ means Five Hundred’s driver’s seat sits higher off the ground, giving you easier entry and exit, a more upright seating position, and a good view of the road ahead.

A Smart Combination

Five Hundred’s advanced powertrain system delivers either a smooth Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT) or 6-speed automatic transmission paired with an efficient 3.0L V6 engine to optimize both performance and fuel economy*.

* EPA Rating 21 city/28 hwy mpg for CVT with FWD; 21 City/29 Hwy mpg for 6-speed with FWD and 19 city/26 for CVT with AWD. Based on Ford preliminary data.

All-Wheel Drive

Available electronically controlled All-Wheel-Drive (AWD) System helps ensure that you’ll be surefooted in a variety of conditions. In a tricky situation, the AWD controller instantly distributes available torque to the wheels that can use it most.



Trunk & Interior Space

A best-in-class 21.2 cubic feet of trunk space offers maximum flexibility. Pack eight full-size golf bags or whatever else you need to carry in this spacious trunk! * Class is standard 5-passenger large cars

Fold-flat rear and fold-down front passenger seats (on SEL and Limited models) let you take advantage of Five Hundred’s ample interior space from bumper to dashboard (enough room to fit an eight-foot ladder).

Five Hundred’s best-in-class interior space and rear passenger leg and head room are designed so that you and your passengers not only ride in total style, but also in complete comfort.

