Annual International Festival set for Feb. 8-12

CARBONDALE, Ill. -- Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s popular International Festival is set for Feb. 8-12.

“Embracing Diversity and Intercultural Communities” is the theme of the festival, which kicks off at 10 a.m. on Feb. 8 with the International Parade of Flags from Woody Hall through campus to the Student Center. There, in the International Lounge, Interim Chancellor Brad Colwell will deliver the festival proclamation at 10:30 a.m.

The Study Abroad Fair from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Feb. 9 in the Student Center near the south escalators presents a great opportunity for people to learn more about the many study abroad opportunities available through SIU.

The campus and the community embrace the popular International Food Fair each year, sampling cuisine from around the world. The fair takes place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Feb. 10 in the Student Center Ballrooms and visitors can enjoy dishes created by students from a dozen different countries. You can sample baklava from Turkey, Nepalese momo, Kung Pao chicken from China and much more.

Tickets are available from Monday, Feb. 1, through Feb. 9 at the business office ticket window located on the second floor of the Student Center from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m., or at the door the day of the food fair beginning at 11 a.m. Tickets are 50 cents each and food prices begin at just one or two tickets and go up to about 8-12 for a meal.

The week wraps up with the Cultural Show at 7 p.m. on Feb. 12 in the Student Center Ballrooms. The event will feature students from around the globe spotlighting their countries and cultures through song, dance, martial arts, short plays and various other art forms. It is free, open to the public and family friendly.

Sponsors of the 2016 International Festival include the International Student Council, the Student Center, the Center for International Education, and Morris Library at SIU, along with Attitude Designs, Blend Tea and Crepe Lounge, First Mid-Illinois Bank and Trust, Pita Alley, Saint Germain Square and Sound Core.

Copyright 2016 KFVS. All rights reserved.