Du Quoin's mayor appointed to Illinois Community College Board

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi will again serve on the Illinois Community College Board.

This is a reappointment for Alongi who's been on the board since 2003, including eight years as chairman.

Alongi has spent much of his life in public service.

He's served as the Executive Director of the Perry County Housing Authority for 26 years and is a former instructor for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

Alongi is a graduate of John A. Logan College.

Governor Bruce Rauner made the appointment.

