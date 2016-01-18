Du Quoin's mayor appointed to Illinois Community College Board - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Du Quoin's mayor appointed to Illinois Community College Board

Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi to serve on the Illinois Community College Board. (Source: duquoin.org) Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi to serve on the Illinois Community College Board. (Source: duquoin.org)

Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi will again serve on the Illinois Community College Board.  

This is a reappointment for Alongi who's been on the board since 2003, including eight years as chairman.  

Alongi has spent much of his life in public service.  

He's served as the Executive Director of the Perry County Housing Authority for 26 years and is a former instructor for the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.  

Alongi is a graduate of John A. Logan College. 

Governor Bruce Rauner made the appointment.  

