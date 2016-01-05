January 11 through 13

KFVS12 and the local American Red Cross are teaming up for the annual Heartland Blood Drive, a region-wide effort to supply the area with much needed blood supplies. This year's drive is sponsored by Subway.

Presenting donors receive a $3 gift card good at participating Subway locations and a special Red Cross t-shirt supplied by Around The Clock Medical Alarms.

(while supplies last)

The three-day event takes place at 7 locations throughout the Heartland:

Cape Girardeau - Cape SportsPlex (directions)

Carbondale - University Mall (directions)

Dexter - Eagles' Lodge

Marion - First Presbyterian Church (directions)

Poplar Bluff - First United Methodist Church (directions)

Perryville - Perry Park Center gym (directions)

Sikeston - Sikeston Factory Outlet Mall (directions)

The specific dates and times for all locations are:

Thursday, January 11th - 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 12th - 1:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, January 13th - 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Fresh cookies supplied at participating locations by Subway

Walk-in donors are always welcome but this year the Red Cross recommends that donors schedule appointments.

CLICK HERE to schedule an appointment on-line.

Call 1-800-733-2767 to schedule by telephone,

Download the Red Cross Blood Donor app.

Use RapidPass on the day of your donation to make the process even faster

In the Missouri-Illinois region, the Red Cross must collect nearly 800 blood products each day to keep up with demand. Red blood cells have a shelf life of 42 days, so they must be replenished constantly. There is no substitute

The Red Cross must collect more than 13,000 blood donations every day meet the needs of patients at nearly 2,600 hospitals nationwide. Donors of all blood types are needed to give now to help ensure blood is available for patients in need. Blood can be safely donated every 56 days, and power red cells can be donated every 112 days.

Blood collected during the KFVS12 Heartland Blood Drive comes at an important time for the Red Cross. Blood donations typically decline during the winter, due to factors such as holiday travels, inclement weather, and seasonal illnesses. According to the Red Cross, the Heartland Blood Drive has set new standards in the entire Midwest for single event collection totals, collecting nearly 26,000 units in the 22 years of the drive.

All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

Blood donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, from a computer or mobile device. To get started and learn more, visit redcrossblood.org/RapidPass and follow the instructions on the site.

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

