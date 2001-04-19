Make Your Own Seismograph

A seismograph is an instrument used by scientists to measure the motions of the Earth's surface.

A seismograph is a simple pendulum. When the ground shakes, the base and frame of the instrument move with it, but the pendulum bob in place. It will then appear to move, relative to the shaking ground. As it moves it records the pendulum displacements as they change with time, tracing out a record called a seismogram.

You can make your own Seismograph to track the movement of the New Madrid Fault.

What you will need:

Cereal box

Cardboard sheet (size of cereal box)

Plastic cup with cover

Pencil

Scissors

Strip of paper (2" wide, by 2' long)

Piece of string

Rubber bands

Sand

Instructions: