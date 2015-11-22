Sherae Honeycutt is a city girl with a country heart. She hails from the San Francisco Bay Area where she grew up, but her whole family is from South Central Missouri. As a girl Sherae spent many summers in The Ozarks with her big and loving family. Naturally, Sherae is excited to call Cape Girardeau, and the Heartland, home.

At Heartland News she is a Multimedia Journalist which includes writing, shooting, and editing her own pieces.

Before moving to The Heartland, Sherae worked for two years at KRON 4 News in San Francisco as an Assistant Producer of their evening and weekend newscasts. In 2015 she graduated from San Francisco State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Broadcasting with an emphasis in TV News.

During her education Sherae interned for NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt and the Today Show in Los Angeles. She worked on a series of reports for acclaimed journalist Maria Shriver. She also interned with KTVU Fox 2 in Oakland, California and received a certificate in Multimedia Journalism from City College of San Francisco.

In her free time you can find her spending time with her morkie (maltese yorkie mix) Bisou. Sherae loves to travel and in 2015 she visited nine European countries in one month traveling on her own. Her other interests include singing, photography, theater, interior design, world history, fashion, and knitting.

If you happen to see Sherae around town please say hello, and if you have a story feel free to share it by email (shoneycutt@kfvs12.com) or through her Facebook page.

