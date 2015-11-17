Please donate!

TO HELP FLOOD VICTIMS

ALL THIS WEEKEND!

at Walmart locations listed below

Walmart and KFVS12 are teaming with the SEMO Food Bank and the Salvation Army in Southern Illinois for the Heartland Cares Food Drive. Your donations will help tornado victims after the devastating February 28th storms. Look for special collection bins at participating Walmart locations (listed below) throughout the Heartland.

Participating Walmart stores in Missouri

Cape Girardeau SuperCenter (3439 William St)

Perryville

Jackson

Participating Walmart Stores in Illinois (donations will be collected by the Salvation Army)

Murphysboro

Carbondale

For more information please call the SEMO Food Bank 573-471-1818

Here are suggested supplies that will make your donation as valuable as possible :