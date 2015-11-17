Heartland Cares Food Drive - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Cares Food Drive

Please donate!
Heartland Cares Food Drive

TO HELP FLOOD VICTIMS

ALL THIS WEEKEND!
at Walmart locations listed below

Walmart and KFVS12 are teaming with the SEMO Food Bank and the Salvation Army in Southern Illinois for the Heartland Cares Food Drive. Your donations will help tornado victims after the devastating February 28th storms. Look for special collection bins at participating Walmart locations (listed below) throughout the Heartland.

Participating Walmart stores in Missouri

  • Cape Girardeau SuperCenter (3439 William St)
  • Perryville
  • Jackson

Participating Walmart Stores in Illinois (donations will be collected by the Salvation Army)

  • Murphysboro 
  • Carbondale 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE WAYS YOU CAN HELP TORNADO VICTIMS

For more information please call the SEMO Food Bank 573-471-1818

Here are suggested supplies that will make your donation as valuable as possible:

  • Canned Fruits: peaches, pears, mixed, applesauce
  • Cereal: Cheerios, cornflakes, raisin bran, etc.
  • Juice: all sizes including juice boxes
  • Snacks: crackers, dried fruit, granola bars, pretzels, sandwich crackers
  • Canned Proteins: tuna, salmon, chicken, peanut butter, beans
  • Canned Vegetables: green beans, corn, carrots, mixed
  • Grains: brown and white rice, oatmeal, pasta, macaroni & cheese
  • Soups: beef stew, chili, chicken noodle, tomato, etc
  • Hygiene Items: diapers, deodorant, soap, toothpaste, shampoo
  • Paper Products & Household Items: paper towels, napkins, cleaning supplies
Powered by Frankly