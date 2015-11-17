Please donate!
Heartland Cares Food Drive
TO HELP FLOOD VICTIMS
ALL THIS WEEKEND!
at Walmart locations listed below
Walmart and KFVS12 are teaming with the SEMO Food Bank and the Salvation Army in Southern Illinois for the Heartland Cares Food Drive. Your donations will help tornado victims after the devastating February 28th storms. Look for special collection bins at participating Walmart locations (listed below) throughout the Heartland.
Participating Walmart stores in Missouri
Participating Walmart Stores in Illinois (donations will be collected by the Salvation Army)
CLICK HERE FOR MORE WAYS YOU CAN HELP TORNADO VICTIMS
For more information please call the SEMO Food Bank 573-471-1818
Here are suggested supplies that will make your donation as valuable as possible:
