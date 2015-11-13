City of Du Quoin pays state agency's gas bill

The city of Du Quoin is using taxpayer dollars to pay for diesel fuel, after the Du Quoin State Fair’s credit was cut off.

According to Du Quoin Mayor Guy Alongi, the fair’s provider denied the funds because the State of Illinois isn’t paying its bills.

Without assistance, the Southern Illinois Center would be unable to buy more than $2,000 worth of fuel needed for events like an upcoming motocross and a rodeo last weekend.

Many businesses in Du Quoin rely heavily on the SI Center and fairground for tourism.

"The Southern Illinois Center brings in a lot of revenue for the hotel," said Fairgrounds Inn Manager Kent Ingersol. "It brings in different people from different cities and different states. We’re already sold out for all of next year’s fair.”

"People come in, eat in our restaurants, and buy our gas,” Alongi explained, “and between now and the end of the year, the events they’ve got could draw as many as 10,000 people.”

Alongi expects the events saved by the donation to draw more than $10,000 in sales tax revenue.

