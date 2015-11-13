City of Du Quoin places bid on dilapidated building

The city of Du Quoin has made an offer on a two-story building on the town’s main drag, with intentions of tearing it down.

Mayor Guy Alongi said an apartment building near the post office is an eyesore, and needs to either be fixed, or torn down.

Large chunks of the roof are missing, and a neighbor said the only inhabitants are a flock of pigeons.

The city said it will cost nearly $10,000 to demolish the building if they’re able to buy it.

The bid presented by the city was “significantly less” than the $18,000 asking price.

“At one time, this was a beautiful building in DuQuoin,” Alongi explained. “It served its purpose. And I’m not saying that if someone has the money, or the deep pocketbooks to fix it up it couldn’t be beautiful again, but we’ll have to see, and if something doesn’t happen soon, the city’s gonna step in.”

The city has demolished several dilapidated properties across town since Alongi was elected earlier in 2015.

The demos are paid for through Tax Increment Finance money, and from the city’s general fund.

