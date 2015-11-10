Jackson County Health Department Flu Vaccinations

Flu Shots are recommended for everyone over 6 months of age. Jackson County Health Department will also accept most insurance coverage including: Health Link, Health Alliance, Cigna, Blue Cross Blue Shield, Aetna, Coventry, Humana (please bring your insurance card).

All standard dose flu vaccine formulations are $35. High-dose flu vaccination is available for ages 65 years and older. The cost is $60 and covered by Medicare Part B.

Vaccination fees can also be paid by cash, check, and debit or credit cards.

For more information, check the department's website at www.jchdonline.org or call (618) 684-3143, ext. 517.