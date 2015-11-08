Regional Energy Forum set for Nov. 20

Carbondale, Ill. – Innovations and start-up businesses are the focus of the next Regional Energy Forum at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.

The forums, which began in September, are sponsored by the Advanced Coal and Energy Research Center and are designed to bring together interested parties to explore issues and solutions for the future. Organizers also hope the forums provide inspiration and resources to create energy initiatives and jobs in the region.

The third forum, set for Nov. 20 in the third floor rotunda at Morris Library, is aimed at those thinking about starting their own energy consulting business. Such businesses include those specializing in energy efficiency, increasing usage of clean energy or environmental protection.

Doors open at 11:30 a.m. with lunch available at that time. Organizers will present awards to SIU's new inductees to the National Academy of Inventors beginning at noon, with a panel discussion beginning at 1 p.m. The event is free and open to the public.

ACERC organizers aim to develop a regional resource center to help meet the challenges of the energy industry. To do so, they hope to determine the basic skills and knowledge that all employees should have, and develop areas of study and career tracks for students in community college or a university. They also hope to identify job placement channels based on feedback.