Heartland Cooks - French Onion Soup

This week’s Heartland Cook is an aspiring caterer who’s attending culinary classes through Southeast Missouri State University. Damarcus Pryor has been cooking since junior high, and says he loves to fix French fare for anyone who’s hungry. As he works toward his dream of catering, he recently prepared a meal for more than 100 people at SEMO’s Baptist Student Center including one of his favorite recipes – French Onion Soup. The beef-base, onion-rich recipe garnered rave reviews - C’est magnifique!

Ingredients:

1 small-medium red onion

1 small-medium sweet onion

1 small-medium white onion

1 small-medium yellow onion

2 cloves of garlic (minced)

1 stick of butter

8 cups beef broth

1 cup dry white wine

4 beef bouillon cubes

cubes ¼ cup Worcestershire sauce

French Bread:

Baguette

2 cloves diced Garlic

¼ cup butter

Havarti Cheese

Parsley

Directions:

Preheat oven to 425 degrees.

Add sliced onions, minced garlic, and butter in a large stockpot. Cover and place pot in preheated oven.

After 20 minutes, remove the pot from the oven and immediately place it the stove top. Continue to sauté onions over medium heat until translucent and caramelized.

Add beef broth, white wine and bouillon cubes. Bring pot to a boil and lower heat to simmer for 40 minutes.

Add Worcestershire sauce and simmer an additional five minutes.

To make toasty French bread:

Slice a baguette into 1 – 1 ½ inch thick slices. Melt butter and diced garlic together in a microwave for 15 seconds to soften. Spread butter mixture over bread slices. Toast approximately 10-15 minutes or until edges are golden brown and toasty.

To assemble:

Ladle soup into bowls. Place one piece of toasted French bread per bowl and garnish with shredded Havarti cheese and parsley.

Bon appétit!

