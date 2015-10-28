A Place to Call Home: Mitchell’s story

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - Thirteen-year old Mitchell is pretty easy to please.
"I really like playing basketball," said Mitchell.
Put a basketball in his hands, and he would be set for hours on end.
Mitchell is in the seventh grade this year, and he really likes school.
"Math, that's pretty cool," said Mitchell.
He said his math teacher is responsible for his love of numbers.
"He makes school better than it's supposed to be," said Mitchell.
He's a young man influenced deeply by someone willing to make a difference, someone who really cares.
Mitchell is foster child. That's been his life for the last four years.
"I think about it like every other day," said Mitchell.
He wants a mother and father in his life. "Someone I want to be like."
He is looking for a role model.
"Someone who actually loves you, and wants to do stuff for you," he said.
Mitchell has been through a lot.
"I like to go fishing, and I like to be outside a lot."
It helps to take his mind off things.
"I like playing with my friends and I like walking to the park that's fun," said Mitchell.
He seems to have such a positive attitude, despite the struggles he faces everyday.
"You only live once...so you might as well make the best out of it," said Mitchell.
At such a young age, he values what's truly important in life. He does get angry at times.
"Well, sometimes I do...but who wouldn't."
He's honest because he knows his childhood has been anything but normal. However, he isn't resentful, but rather...hopeful.
"[I'm hoping for] Someone I can look up to, and things I would do with them."
Mitchell is also pretty good at video games and likes playing, but truly that is just something he does to pass the time.
He'd rather be outside, or better yet making memories with a new family.
"There are three things I want to do before I die," he said. "[I want to] Go somewhere cold and sleep outside somewhere in the freezing cold in an tent, and I want to walk across the desert, that'd be fun. I then want to go to space."
He's a dreamer for sure, and he would love it if you'd give him a shot.
Mitchell hopes you can help him find A Place to Call Home.
To find out more about Mitchell and the other children we have featured, you can call 1-800-554-2222.
