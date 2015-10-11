Free Medicare Counseling Event coming to Cape Girardeau and Perryville

Medicare beneficiaries can change their coverage during open enrollment from Oct. 15th to Dec. 7th. This is the only time most people can change their Part D prescription-drug plans and.or Medicare Advantage plan.

The many options to choose from and the alphabet soup of Medicare acronyms can make navigating the process a confusing and difficult experience. CLAIM, Missouri's free Medicare counseling program, recommends taking three steps for 2016.

1. Check the health and drug coverage:

Look at the plan's cost, benefits, and rules for the upcoming year beginning Jan. 1.

2. Compare Plans:

Missourians can join or change a Part D prescription-drug plan or a Medicare Advantage plan only during open enrollment if they missed their initial enrollment period.

3. Lower Costs

It pays to compare and to screen for programs than can help lower your costs.

CLAIM provides free and confidential advice to Missourians. Each year, CLAIM counsels more than 50,000 Missourians on their Medicare coverage and the best options for their needs and income levels. CLAIM counselors will be on hand at the following locations:

Wednesday, Oct. 21 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

at Cape Girardeau Senior Center

921 N. Clark

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701

And in Perryville:

Thursday Oct. 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Perryville Senior Center

4 N. Spring

Perryville, MO 63775

