Chandra Brown's Blog

Thursday, March 3:

The bus ride was just like any other. All business as usual. As a team we know we aren't on a field trip.



Once we got to Nashville we had shoot around at the Gaylord Entertainment Center. Once again it was relaxed and realitively short.



At the OVC Banquet we found out that Tatiana (Conceicao) was named OVC Player of the Year. I can't say how much I am proud of her, we all are. She deserved it, we wouldn't be where we are at now without her.



Yeah, we were a little disappointed that no other players were named to any of the OVC Teams, but we have a bigger prize in mind and we know we have to check the egos if we are going to win the Tourney.



After the banquet the seniors (Brandi Russia, Miah Shelford and myself) grabbed the rest of the team to remind them to focus at the task at hand.



Time to get a good night's sleep and prepare for Tech tomorrow.



Wednesday, March 2:

After our win over Samford we knew we had some practicing to do. We can't make those type of mistakes that we had vs Samford against a team like Tennessee Tech.



Overall we had a good practice, especially after a game. We were intense and had an attitude of all business. Coach B.J. (Smith) was really intense during the session. He told us that everyone has to focus and step up and take responcibility.



Now we have to rest up for tomorrow's trip to Nashville.

Tuesday, March 1: