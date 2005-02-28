Derek Winans' Blog

What a great feeling to know we are headed to Nashville for the OVC semi-finals on Friday night. This is a new experience for me and I'm really looking forward to it.

Tuesday we had a great shoot around at Murray State and I know the team was confident that we could win, but we knew it would be a tough game. We weren't going to blow them out and they weren't going to blow us out. It was just which team wanted it the most. We made some big shots late in the game and got the victory. It was awesome!

Wednesday morning we did some weight lifting ... just a light workout to get our muscles toned and we will practice at 2:30 to start getting our game plan for Eastern Kentucky.

I learned today that I was named first team Academic All-American and that is a tremendous honor. It is a reward for all the hard work I have had in the classroom and on the court. It is something I'm sure I'll look back on with pride, but right now my only thoughts are about getting ready to play Eastern Kentucky. We're headed to Nashville! ... what an awesome feeling.