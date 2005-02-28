Derek Winans' Blog - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Derek Winans' Blog

    Name:Derek Winans Number:#33 Position:Guard Year:Senior Height:6'2" Weight:180 lbs. Hometown:East Cape Girardeau, MO Season Avg.15.3 pts/game 3.6 assts./game 3.6 rebs/game 2.0 steals/game Academic

SEMO's Derek Winans will be blogging on KFVS12.com through the postseason tournaments. Check back as Derek posts from the road for an exclusive look "Inside the Game".

Wednesday, March 2:

What a great feeling to know we are headed to Nashville for the OVC semi-finals on Friday night. This is a new experience for me and I'm really looking forward to it.

Tuesday we had a great shoot around at Murray State and I know the team was confident that we could win, but we knew it would be a tough game. We weren't going to blow them out and they weren't going to blow us out. It was just which team wanted it the most. We made some big shots late in the game and got the victory. It was awesome!

Wednesday morning we did some weight lifting ... just a light workout to get our muscles toned and we will practice at 2:30 to start getting our game plan for Eastern Kentucky.

I learned today that I was named first team Academic All-American and that is a tremendous honor. It is a reward for all the hard work I have had in the classroom and on the court. It is something I'm sure I'll look back on with pride, but right now my only thoughts are about getting ready to play Eastern Kentucky. We're headed to Nashville! ... what an awesome feeling.

Monday, February 28:

We just finished practice and our focus was just on winning.  It's tournament time ... the winners continue to play, the losers go home.  We want to continue to play.  We concentrated on rebounding and getting back on defense. We also have to slow down Murray State's penetration.  I thought we had a good practice and I know we are ready to play.

Tonight, I will concentrate on getting my rest. I'm going to go home, play some play station and take a look at Murray State's stats and the scouting report.  I'll sleep until about 8:30 Tuesday morning and then take the short
trip to the Show Me Center to get on the bus for our trip to Murray.  We leave at 9:15 and will stop at a local restaurant for breakfast before the trip to Murray.  We'll check into a hotel and then have our shoot around at the site of tomorrow night's tournament game.

Everybody is excited about being in the tournament.  I think the seniors are really excited, because we know that if we lose our playing days are over.  We have to win!

