By:  Tony Hensley

Cape Girardeau, MO -- It's been more than a year since the 1140th Engineer Battalion pulled out of Cape Girardeau, heading for the Middle East, but now they're coming home.

More than 430 soldiers are going through de-briefings at Fort Riley, Kansas.  Here at home, preparations are being made for their arrival.

More than 2,000 yards of yellow ribbon line the streets of Independence, Kingshighway, and Mt. Auburn.  Friends, family, and volunteers spent most of Saturday putting up ribbons, banners, and welcome home signs.

The yellow ribbons line the routes that the 1140th Engineer Battalion will take during their arrival home early Tuesday morning.

Volunteers say, as the soldiers pass through the avenues of yellow on their way to the armory on Tuesday, they will realize how much they were missed and how wonderful it is to have them home.

As of right now, the 1140th will arrive in Cape Girardeau, sometime around 6:30 Tuesday morning. Farmington, Perryville, Jackson, and Sikeston units will also return to local armories.

 

 

 

