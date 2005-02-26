Former City Leader Charged

By: Wes Wallace

Poplar Bluff, MO -- A former Poplar Bluff Mayor is out of jail on bond. Scott Faughn's arrest came after police charged him with felony theft and forgery. The 25 year old turned himself in Friday morning.

The Butler County Prosecutor says, Faughn took at least 500 dollars from the Highway 67 expansion fund, then wrote three checks, two payable to cash and a third to his wife. The checks totalled 6,100 dollars.

Faughn also served as executive director of the city's Chamber of Commerce til he resigned.

Although Faughn has several supporters in Poplar Bluff others share their disappointmet in the former city leader.