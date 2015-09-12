'Cinderella' movie to be shown at Fort Massac State Park

A movie presentation of "Cinderella" will be shown at Fort Massac State Park on Friday, September 18 starting at dusk.
The movie will take place at the Fort Massac State Park Visitor Center.
Admission is free and concessions are available for purchase.
