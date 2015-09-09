Frankfort Community High School students build bike for peer

Police in Cape Girardeau have identified a man shot and killed on Thursday, May 11.
The normally mild-mannered Republican representative from Portageville gave an impassioned speech on the floor of the Missouri House on May 12.
Kentucky State Police Post 1 detectives are investigating the death of a Bell City man following a Thursday afternoon dispute between neighbors.
A Patterson man was killed in a crash just before 7:30 a.m. on Friday, May 12.
Spring Flood '17 ravaged the city of Van Buren.
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.
Several state and county agencies are currently searching a farm in Adams County that is about 10 miles away from the Rhoden family massacre scene.
In the wake of the strong storms that blew through Deep East Texas Thursday night, a National Weather Service crew is surveying weather-related damage in the Garrison area.
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.
